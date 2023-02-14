Ovo joins Community Energy England initiative

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Ovo joins Community Energy England initiative

Energy supplier joins host of district network operators to become supporter of Community Energy England sector body

Ovo has become a 'principal supporter' to the leading sector body for community energy organisations across England, pledging to provide "enhanced levels of support" for independent solar and wind projects across the country.

As part of its new tie-up with Community Energy England, the enegry giant has committed to helping community energy projects secure additional revenue, including by offering community energy organisations access to subsidy-free power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Community Energy England brings together 310 community energy organisations working on rolling out clean energy, driving energy demand reduction, and providing energy advice services across England. Ovo is the first major energy supplier to join its roster of principal supporters.

Stephen Harris, vice president of energy at Ovo Energy, said the company was committed to supporting investment in renewable energy generation and community projects across the UK.

"I am delighted to partner with Community Energy England and support new independent renewable generation, supporting the UK's net zero goals and removing our reliance on a fossil fuel dominated energy system," he said.

Ovo said it was the first energy supplier to commit funding to support subsidy-free energy generation, a move it said had helped incentivise developers of more small-scale independent wind and solar farms by offering them an above market price for the electricity they generate.

Other organisations that are principal supporters of the group are district network operators Electricity North West, Scottish and Southern Energy and Northern Power Grid, energy analyst firm Cornwall Insight, and community energy buyer Younity.

As part of their membership, all of the organisations have pledged "to support the growth of community energy by providing [Community Energy England] with enhanced levels of support, co-operation and potential collaborations for the benefit of the community energy sector and its growth".

Philip Coventry, head of operations at Community Energy England, said he was delighted to welcome Ovo to the initiative.

"We're looking forward to helping the Ovo team with their initiatives to support the growth of community energy by providing the sector with more investment and enhanced levels of support," he said. "With ongoing cooperation we are confident that Ovo's engagement with community energy will facilitate new opportunities that will benefit the whole sector and its growth."

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

View profile
