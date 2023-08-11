'Lasting positive impact': Government unveils £10m community clean energy fund

A new £10m funding pot offering grants to communities in England seeking to develop clean energy projects has been unveiled today by the government, in a move it said would help support local jobs, reduce emissions and bring down energy bills for consumers.

Both urban and rural communities are eligible to apply for grants from the community energy fund, for which applications are set to open in the early Autumn, the government said.

Small-scale wind farms, rooftop solar partnerships, battery storage, rural heat networks, electric vehicle charging points and fuel poverty alleviation schemes are all eligible for funding.

However, the offer of funding to only community project in England has angered local energy groups in Wales, which are unable to apply for grants from the funding pot.

The funding is to be delivered through England's network of five local net zero hubs, organisations established by the government to provide practical support to, and drive investment in, green projects being managed local authorities, the government said.

Minister for Nuclear and Networks Andrew Bowie said local communities were "at the heart" of the governments plans to improve the UK's energy security and grow the economy.

"The community energy fund for England will empower communities to do just that," he added. "With it, they'll be able to drive forward innovative energy projects that will have a lasting positive impact, bringing costs down, building stronger communities, and securing clean energy for generations to come," Bowie said. "Importantly, these energy projects could expand beyond local areas by attracting further investment from the private sector, in turn inspiring other communities to power their area with energy from England."

The new funding pot has been modelled on the former Rural Community Energy Fund, but with an expanded remit to cover renewable energy investment for urban areas as well as rural, the government said.

Projects to secure grants from the previous funding pot included Congleton Hydro project in Cheshire, which produces clean energy from a local weir, helping to reduce emissions while generating roughly £5,000 for the local community to spend on community projects, including a rewilding programme.

James Robottom, head of offshore wind at trade body Renewable UK, welcomed the fresh funding pot announced today, but said the government should also deliver further measures to help overturn the planning rules that currently prevent onshore wind in England.

"We know there's a huge appetite among passionate local communities, farmers and rural businesses to build onshore wind projects in England," said head of offshore wind James Robottom. "If this scheme is to reach its full potential, the Prime Minister must do as he promised in December and end the de-facto ban on onshore wind, or the government's ambition for a new wave of small-scale community wind farms in England will be impossible. Those communities need ministers to reform the planning system so that onshore wind is treated like any other type of infrastructure, allowing projects to go ahead in areas where they have community support."

However Community Energy Wales (CEW) slammed the government's decision to launch an England-only fund, which it said had come in the wake of its recent decision to scrap local energy trading amendments from the Energy Bill currently making its way through Parliament, which the group said would have benefitted community energy organisations.

Leanne Wood and Ben Ferguson, co-directors of Community Energy Wales, said the government's decision to "kick moves towards local energy trading into the long grass" by ditching the aforementioned amendments was a "real blow" to efforts to deliver a just energy transition.

"We wish our colleagues in England well and recognise that they will welcome this fund, [but] it is a drop in the ocean compared to the opportunities communities could have had to contribute and benefit from decades-long benefits through local trading," they said in a joint statement today. "The UK government's action contrasts with the Welsh government who deserve to be commended for the strong and consistent support for communities to take the lead on commitments to reach net zero carbon emissions.

"For CEW, this announcement calls into question Westminster's commitment to justice and demonstrates a failure to back local people who want to protect themselves against future energy price shocks."

