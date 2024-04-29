Ripple effect: Renewables co-operative extends reach with new supply partners

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Sarah Merrick, CEO at Ripple Energy at the opening of the UK's first community-owned wind turbine / Credit: Ripple Energy
Ripple Energy confirms British Gas, Ecotricity, EDF, and E.ON Next are to offer customers chance to purchase a share in new wind or solar projects

Ripple Energy is to make it easier for more customers to purchase a share in its wind and solar projects, after announcing four major energy companies have signed up to become supply partners for the fast-expanding...

