OVO inks power deals with subsidy-free onshore wind farms

The UK onshore wind sector received a boost today after energy giant OVO announced new Power Purchase Agreements with two subsidy-free onshore wind projects.

The company said it has signed contracts to buy renewable electricity from the Pond Farm wind farm in Norfolk developed by Genatec and Ambition Community Energy C.I.C's project in Bristol.

The three year contract with Pond Farm will provide enough power for 740 homes a year, while the two year contract with Ambition Community Energy C.I.C. is set to provide power from 3,400 homes annually from what will be England's tallest wind turbine. Financial details for the deals were not disclosed.

The deals are part of OVO's recent commitment to provide £1m of funding to support small scale subsidy free renewable energy projects, which the company said would help incentivise the development of independent wind and solar farms by offering them an above market price for the electricity they generate.

"We're committed to supporting investment in renewable energy generation across the UK, striving to bring more renewables onto the grid and taking huge steps towards reaching net zero," said Steve Harris, vice president of Energy at OVO. "I am delighted that our new PPA contract structure is supporting new independent onshore wind generation, as we believe this technology has a key role to play in accelerating the UK towards a fossil fuel free energy system."

Mark Pepper, director at Ambition Community Energy C.I.C, said the group was "delighted that Bristol based OVO are committing to our community owned energy onshore wind project and paying above market price for the power generated".

"This income will then deliver residents a written Community & Climate Action Plan that will support the most vulnerable residents living in Lawrence Weston as well as delivering community led projects that will regenerate the area," he added.

OVO said it was now looking to further stimulate the development of community scale onshore wind farms, which require offtake agreements to secure investment.

The hope is that it will soon have a fresh wave of community scale projects to select from after the government recently announced plans to relax planning restrictions on new onshore wind farms in England where they can command local community support.