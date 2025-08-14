Government urged to stand firm on £3.3bn budget for community clean energy

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Energy Saving Trust calls on government to accelerate community energy development through promised Local Clean Power Plan

The government is being urged to deliver on its commitment to invest £3.3bn in community green energy projects, as it gears up to launch its hotly-anticipated Local Clean Power Plan this autumn. In...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action

Survey: UK school leavers increasingly eyeing green jobs over university

More on Energy

Government urged to stand firm on £3.3bn budget for community clean energy
Energy

Government urged to stand firm on £3.3bn budget for community clean energy

Energy Saving Trust calls on government to accelerate community energy development through promised Local Clean Power Plan

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 August 2025 • 3 min read
Government urged to recognise 'full net zero value' of biomethane through Emissions Trading Scheme
Energy

Government urged to recognise 'full net zero value' of biomethane through Emissions Trading Scheme

Joint letter backed by more than 100 signatories calls on Ed Miliband to approve recognition of biomethane as a net zero fuel within the UK ETS

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 August 2025 • 5 min read
All-electric Kent new town inks deal to export clean power to the grid
Energy

All-electric Kent new town inks deal to export clean power to the grid

Trail-blazing flexible grid agreement for Otterpool Park's 8,500-home all-electric garden town is expected to save residents millions of pounds on their energy bills

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 August 2025 • 5 min read