Government urged to stand firm on £3.3bn budget for community clean energy

Energy Saving Trust calls on government to accelerate community energy development through promised Local Clean Power Plan
The government is being urged to deliver on its commitment to invest £3.3bn in community green energy projects, as it gears up to launch its hotly-anticipated Local Clean Power Plan this autumn. In...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis