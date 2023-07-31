Community Energy Together: Local solar collective unveils initial 36MW pipeline

A number of community energy groups have teamed up to launch a new ownership platform designed to enable more UK residents to directly invest in clean, local sources of solar power in their areas, with the first share offers going live from today.

Community Energy Together (CET) brings together five community energy groups in England and Wales, which have today launched fresh share offers to fund the transfer of seven operational solar farms into community ownership.

The solar farms are located in Shropshire, Kent, Devon, the Isle of Wight, and Swansea, with the first four local Community Benefit Societies (CBSs) having launched their share offers today, and the fifth - Gower Power in Swansea - expected to offer shares imminently, CET said.

The share offers will enable people across the UK to invest in tackling climate change while earning a fair return on their investment, CET said.

The solar farms boast collective total capacity of 36MW, enough to power around 12,750 homes and save around 317,000 tonnes of CO2 over the farm's lifetime, according to the community energy groups, and will together increase the capacity of community-owned solar in England and Wales by around 20 per cent.

As well as generating carbon-free power the solar farms also generate a return for investors, as well as community benefit funds which could amount to around £20m over the lifetime of the projects. The proceeds from these funds could be used to support local social and environmental projects, including potentially yet more new community renewable projects.

A new cross-collateralised finance model has been created by the current owner of the solar farm portfolio, Community Owned Renewable Energy (CORE), through a partnership formed by Big Society Capital and Power to Change to oversee the transfer of solar farms into community ownership, CET said.

The share offers are being launched on investment platform Ethex with an initial target annual return of six per cent. The total fundraising target is £2.5m with investments beginning from £250. Any additional funds raised over the target amount would be used to repay debt early and contribute to an increase in community funds, CET explained.

"This is a great opportunity to invest in local solar power at a national scale to support a cleaner, greener, fairer future," said Lisa Ashford, CEO of Ethex. "Investors can own a stake in a solar farm near them, or diversify their portfolio by investing in several across England and Wales. What's more, every £1 invested in a Community Energy Together solar project will generate £8 of community impact value, while supporting much-needed locally generated and owned renewable energy."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.