Christiana Figueres
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
'Economic self-interest': Climate adaptation essential for future prosperity, experts warn
Governments and businesses around the world should accelerate spending on climate resilience, according to new report from group chaired by Bill Gates, Ban Ki-Moon and World Bank chief Kristalina Georgieva
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Christiana Figueres: 'Not even a stretch' for UK to achieve net zero emissions by 2050
Former UNFCCC chief speaks to BusinessGreen about XR climate protests and risks to business ahead of CCC's hotly anticipated 1.5C advice this week
'Deeply concerning': Global CO2 emissions set to rise to record high in 2018
Major study points to worrying reversal of decarbonisation trend in 2018 with emissions set to hit record highs
What's changed? A year on from Trump's Paris exit
Last year's shock announcement from the US president made headlines around the world, but has the US withdrawal put a pin in climate ambitions?
'The opportunity is there': Businesses join calls for bold shipping climate plan at crucial IMO talks
Christiana Figueres joins chorus of industry and green groups urging for ambitious action to decarbonise shipping sector, as crucial IMO talks rest on a 'knife edge'
Green economy rallies behind International Women's Day
Key green business figures call for greater women's representation across the sector, as RenewableUK sets minimum quota for female speakers at its events
BusinessGreen looks ahead to next decade with Secrets of the Pioneers report
Marking BusinessGreen's 10th anniversary, full report features interviews with Claire Perry, Jonathon Porritt, Christiana Figueres, Lord Stuart Rose and many more green business leaders
Secrets of the Pioneers: Christiana Figueres on a vision of 'energy for everyone, and emissions from no one'
In the first installment of BusinessGreen's series of interviews with green economy thought leaders, we talk to Christiana Figueres about her priorities for the next decade
Paris Agreement 'hero' Tony de Brum dies
Tributes pour in for former Marshall Islands' foreign minister, who played a key role in securing international agreement on tackling climate change
The G19 has sealed it, Trump really has strengthened the Paris Agreement
The G19's refusal to sign off on a statement offering a lifeline for high carbon energy is yet more evidence the Paris Summit marked the beginning of the end for the fossil fuel era
Figueres: World faces 'monumental challenge' to start cutting emissions by 2020
"The future of mankind lies in the difference between doing what we think is possible now, and doing what we know we need to do"
Christiana Figueres: I would like to thank Donald Trump
The keynote address at the 2017 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - in full
Has Donald Trump just fast tracked the start of the next era of climate action?
The US president has just forced climate action up the global political agenda - expect a new wave of investments and bold policy moves to follow
Christiana Figueres to deliver opening address at BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2017
Former UN climate chief confirmed as guest speaker for UK's most prestigious green business awards
Christiana Figueres: Why the rise of Trump will not stop climate action
Former UN climate chief insists 'real economy' around the world is heading for decarbonisation regardless of political posturing
Former UN climate chief sets sights on 2020 deadline for rapid emissions cuts
High-profile Mission 2020 campaign led by Christiana Figueres launches today, with a goal to encourage urgent climate action to ramp up emissions cuts in the next three years
Figueres drops out of UN Secretary-General race
Former UN climate chief retires from leadership after poor performance in initial straw polls
As the UK reacts to political upheavals, international climate action forges ahead
Brazil moves to ratify Paris Agreement while France and China crack down on coal
Christiana Figueres launches bid for UN Secretary General post
Following Paris Agreement success, Costa Rican diplomat has been officially put forward to replace out-going UN chief Ban Ki-moon
Christiana Figueres: 'Together we have opened the door to a sustainable and climate-safe future for all'
Outgoing UNFCCC chief thanks supporters on her last day in the office
Christiana Figueres: US business would not tolerate a Trump-led exit from Paris Agreement
EXCLUSIVE: Outgoing UN climate chief suggests Trump administration would face rebellion from US businesses if it attempted to remove US from Paris climate agreement