'Paris Effect': How green technologies are on track to 'outcompete' high carbon sectors by 2030
Analysis backed by top green figures indicates net zero transition is set to rapidly escalate in 2020s, leaving carbon-intensive industries looking increasingly uncompetitive
Zero emission technologies can "outcompete" older carbon-intensive industries across multiple sectors worldwide within a decade, as investors, businesses, governments, and consumers demand a shift towards...
Just wishing Brexit done is not a recipe for future environmental success
Decisions made over the coming weeks and months will define the UK for generations - the government must choose higher green standards, stronger protections and global leadership, argues Greener UK's Benjamin Halfpenny
A new breed of local energy service company will help businesses drive a green recovery
Energy efficiency services for businesses could be at the heart of a locally-driven economic recovery - all that’s needed is a toolkit to create solutions that businesses actually want, argues EnergyPro's Alex Rathmell
Why the Carney Taskforce on carbon offsetting misses the mark
The drive led by the former Bank of England Governor to establish a global carbon offset market lacks emphasis on how offset quality will be defined, argues Eli Mitchell-Larson of the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School
BloombergNEF: Clean energy investment in emerging economies sputters during Covid-19 following record year
Despite securing a record $432bn of foreign investment in 2019, clean energy projects in emerging markets have suffered a ‘rough 2020’ as investors’ turned to less risky markets, analyst warns