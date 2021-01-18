Impossible Foods brings former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres onto board

Appointment follows year of explosive growth for the plant-based 'meat' company, which has said it aims to eliminate the need for animal agriculture by 2035

Former UN climate chief and key Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres has joined the board of directors at Impossible Foods, delivering a major vote of confidence in the climate credentials of the rapidly-growing market for plant-based 'meats'.

The US food tech giant, which produces burgers and sausages made from alternative proteins for thousands of retailers and restaurants worldwide, announced Figureres appointment over the weekend, as the company sets its sights on further rapid expansion in response to growing interest in vegan and vegetarian diets.

Figueres is an internationally renowned leader on global climate policy and previously served as the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2010 to 2016, playing a lead role in the delivery of the 2015 Paris Agreement. She is often credited with helping rebuild global climate change negotiations after the failed Copenhagen COP15 summit of 2009.

Among her various ongoing climate efforts, she is also a founding partner of the Global Optimism Group, which works to build commitments and momentum in tackling the climate crisis across governments, the private sector, and civil society.

Figueres said joining the company's board of directors formed part of her "lifelong environmental advocacy".

"I've devoted my career to fighting climate change with optimism and collaboration, and joining the board of Impossible Foods enables me to amplify my lifelong environmental advocacy," she said. "The company's innovative and market-driven approach empowers people to be part of the solution to our climate crisis."

Figueres' appointment follows a year of huge growth for the California-based startup. At the start of 2020, the company's flagship Impossible Burger was available in around 150 grocery stores in the United States. Now, it is available in 17,000 stores, including Walmart, Safeway, and Trader Joe's, among many others, according to the firm.

In July last year, Impossible Foods launched its first new product since 2016 - the Impossible Sausage - which is already on the menu of 15,000 restaurants globally. It subsequently announced plans in October to double the size of its resarch and development (R&D) team in 2021, aiming to further expand its technology platform and accelerate next-generation product development.

The company said its aim was to drive down prices of plant-based proteins, as part of its overall mission to eliminate the need for animal agriculture by 2035.

Livestock farming is one of the major drivers of the climate crisis, according to scientists. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) urged consumers particularly in rich countries to consume less meat in a special report on land use published in 2019, and for policymakers to pursue this goal.

In addition to Figueres, Impossible Foods' board members include the company's founder and CEO Pat Brown, as well as Bon Appetit Management Company CEO Fedel Bauccio, John Marren, senior managing director at investor Temasek, and Tal Ronnen, founder of LA-based Crossroads Kitchen.