HSBC responsible investing head's climate speech was misinformed, misguided and deeply irresponsible

clock • 3 min read
Credit:
Image:

Credit:

Former UK climate chief Christiana Figueres describes Stuart Kirk's speech last week as 'one of the most irresponsible public statements we have heard in years'

The recent outrageous speech of Stuark Kirk, ostensibly the head of ‘responsible' investing for HSBC Asset Management, was not only misinformed and misguided - his many fallacies have already been made...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now Try 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

24 May 2022 • 6 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

Survey: Three-quarters of UK pension schemes 'making progress' on net zero plans

Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association poll finds 74 per cent of schemes have a net zero plan in place, or will do within two years

Holly Roach
clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Survey: Impact investing attracting growing interest despite 'greenwashing' concerns

American Century Investments survey found 63 per cent of UK respondents interested in impact investing, up from 48 per cent in 2020

Melanie Boulton, Investment Week
clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
Petrochemical sector handed $759 billion estimate for net zero transition
Investment

Petrochemical sector handed $759 billion estimate for net zero transition

BloombergNEF report says investment in electrification and carbon capture and storage could slash emissions across the petrochemical industry

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 26 May 2022 • 5 min read