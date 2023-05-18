'No one would justify the slavery industry': Christiana Figueres launches scathing attack on oil firms' climate failures

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Christiana Figueres led the UNFCCC from 2010 to 2016 | Credit: Jimena Mateo
Image:

Christiana Figueres led the UNFCCC from 2010 to 2016 | Credit: Jimena Mateo

Former UN climate head cites past efforts of slave traders to 'self-justify' their actions, as she argues history will not look kindly on oil and gas companies' continued failure to accelerate decarbonisation efforts

Oil and gas companies are making "no effort to get on the right side of history", with their failure to adequately respond to the climate crisis at risk of being viewed by future generations as "impossible...

