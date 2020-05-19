Covid-19 recovery must support resilient, net zero world, state leaders urge

Business as usual is 'not an appropriate response' to Covid-19, according to 220 regional leaders around the world

Hundreds of top regional leaders from around the world have today urged governments to place the Paris Agreement climate targets and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the core of economic recovery measures, claiming "business as usual is no longer an appropriate response" to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

The Under2 Coalition of 220 state and regional governments today joined the growing chorus of businesses, politicians, investors and campaigners all calling for a resilient and environmentally sustainable response to the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Backed by the likes of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, former UNFCCC chief and Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres, and former US President hopeful Governor Jay Inslee, a statement released by the Coalition calls for stimulus measures to accelerate green jobs and growth.

The group claims moving to a net zero economy can deliver economic benefits of $26tr by 2030 worldwide, create 65 million new low carbon jobs, avoid 700,000 deaths from air pollution, and avoid further climate-related damages to the tune of an estimated $127tr to $616tr by 2100.

"We know that the months and years to come will be challenging and that we will need to work together on solutions that support a strong recovery," the joint statement reads. "Transitioning to a zero-emission economy and committing to low-carbon investment can and will ensure job creation, social justice, and the long-term health and wellbeing of citizens and natural ecosystems, while building a society that is more resilient to future shocks."

The statement calls on governments to use the opportunity to direct investment towards accelerating a clean, green transition; ensuring any company or industry bailouts to be tied to clear green and sustainable growth targets; and making societies more resilient to shocks.

It also recommends public funds be used to invest in emerging green sectors and phase out fossil fuel subsidies, with companies and investors encouraged to incorporate financial risks and opportunities into the financial system in order to guard against future economic threats.

Commenting on the statement today, Sturgeon said climate change was "a global emergency that requires us all to take action". "As we address the current coronavirus crisis we must not lose sight of our climate ambition, and must work together as we seek to build a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy," she said.

The latest intervention echoes the statement which won strong support from MEPs on Friday calling on the European Commission to deliver a "massive" €2tr post-Covid-19 recovery funding package that focuses on the Paris Agreement and delivering net zero continent by 2050.

The Under2 Coalition, which is spearheaded by NGO The Climate Group, was first launched in support of securing the Paris Agreement in 2015, and in the five years since has grown from just 12 members to now covering states and regions that represent more than 1.3 billion people and 43 per cent of the global economy.

Each of the 220 states and regions in the Coalition have committed to reducing their 2050 greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95 per cent from 1990 levels, with 19 members having set net zero targets, according to The Climate Group.

Tim Ash Vie, director of the Under2 Coalition at The Climate Group, said state and regional governments were uniquely placed "to take innovative climate action and to step up when national governments are unwilling or unable".

"Now, as we begin a new decade, we recognise that drastic action is needed to avoid the worst impacts of global temperature rise and believe that the power of state and regional governments in tackling this challenge will only increase and become ever more relevant," he added.