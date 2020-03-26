CfD
Brexit or not, the wind is still blowing
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the contrast between new offshore wind and nuclear projects has never been starker
'A British success story': Clean energy auction promises offshore wind at 'zero subsidy'
Concerns over legal delays remain, but the offshore wind industry is today celebrating record cost reductions
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Government confirms increase to clean energy auction budget
Budget for upcoming Contract for Difference auction increased from £60m to £65m, as industry predicts record level of capacity set to be delivered
'Pitiful' support or a 'beacon for inward investment': Is the UK doing enough to harness the offshore energy 'whirlwind'?
Industry insiders suggest £60m clean energy auction allocation could be better than it first looked, but concerns remain that government is gambling with the offshore wind pipeline
Campaigners slam 'pitiful' level of support for next wave of offshore wind farms
Government confirms £60m assigned for next clean energy contract auction, raising fears of smaller than expected pipeline for new offshore wind projects
Is the UK's clean energy transition stumbling?
Record clean energy results one day, plummeting investment the next - what's behind the contrasting performance of the renewables sector?
Industry urges government to clear path for 'subsidy-free' onshore wind farms - yet again
Leading renewable energy developers write to Business Secretary to call for rethink on clean energy contract auctions
Renewables mega-projects celebrate critical development milestone
Low Carbon Contracts Company confirms wave of offshore wind projects have passed clean energy contract milestone
MPs unaware of popularity and cost competitiveness of onshore wind farms
Poll reveals only eight per cent of MPs can accurately identify onshore wind farms as the cheapest form of new generating capacity
'Great British success story': Government sets out timetable for offshore wind auctions
Claire Perry to confirm next clean energy contract auction for offshore wind and remote island projects to take place by next May, with further auctions following every two years
NAO: Locking bigger biomass plants out of clean energy contracts to cost consumers £100m a year
Government hints cap on power plants to be dropped, as analysis of CfD auctions concludes rule changes for 'fuelled technologies' drove up costs
There's more than one way onshore wind farms could cut costs for billpayers
New report argues that allowing all renewables technologies top bid for a new form of capacity contract could slash costs for consumers by £600m
Offshore wind success obliterates arguments against climate action
The shockingly impressive cost reductions achieved by the offshore industry should send shock waves far beyond the energy sector
Atlantis warns UK must ensure marine energy prospects not swept away by offshore wind cost revolution
Leading marine energy developer slashes project costs, but fails to secure clean energy contract as CEO warns it would be a 'travesty' if UK loses marine energy leadership position
EDF Energy Renewables snaps up 600MW Scottish wind farm project portfolio
Vote of confidence in onshore wind sector as energy giant purchase 11 wind farm sites, including three that already have planning permission
Giant Scottish wind farm gets green light, but can it secure route to market?
Vattenfall granted consent for 170MW South Kyle Wind Farm, prompting fresh questions over whether government will support low cost onshore wind projects