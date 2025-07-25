Contracts for Difference: Government raises maximum bid prices for wind farm projects

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government increases the strike prices for offshore, onshore, and floating wind projects for next month's AR7 auction in response to rising costs across the industry

The government has confirmed the maximum strike prices for renewables technologies eligible to take part in next month's critical clean power contracts auction round, increasing the maximum prices on offer...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'The ticking clock for corporations has only grown louder': What could the ICJ's climate ruling mean for business?

Biodiversity Net Gain: Businesses and green groups warn against weakening of 'world leading' policy

More on Wind

Plans for Salamander Floating Offshore Wind Farm move closer to launch
Wind

Plans for Salamander Floating Offshore Wind Farm move closer to launch

Developers Ørsted, Simply Blue Group, and Subsea7 secure critical offshore consent award for project

Amber Rolt
clock 25 July 2025 • 4 min read
Study: AI and digital twins can help onshore wind sector tackle delays and red tape
Energy

Study: AI and digital twins can help onshore wind sector tackle delays and red tape

Critical component wait times of more than a year increase project risks, but AI and digital twins can offset delays, new study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 July 2025 • 4 min read
Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm
Energy

Masdar and Iberdrola to invest €5.2bn in 1.4GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm

Energy giants advance €15bn joint venture with opening of Baltic Eagle project and confirmation of investment in latest UK offshore wind farm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 July 2025 • 3 min read