Contracts for Difference: Government raises maximum bid prices for wind farm projects

Government increases the strike prices for offshore, onshore, and floating wind projects for next month's AR7 auction in response to rising costs across the industry
The government has confirmed the maximum strike prices for renewables technologies eligible to take part in next month's critical clean power contracts auction round, increasing the maximum prices on offer...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis