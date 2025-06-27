'Bitterly disappointed': Government refuses support for Xlinks Morocco-UK solar project

Government says that after 'careful consideration' it will not offer a clean power contract to the ambitious project to import solar power from North Africa
Ambitious plans to import clean power to the UK from giant solar farms in Morocco have been dealt a major blow, after the government announced yesterday it would not provide the project with a clean power...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis