Ørsted presses pause on 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project 'in its current form'

Major blow to government's clean energy plans, as leading offshore wind developer shelves project over rising cost concerns
Ørsted is pausing plans for a huge 2.4GW offshore wind project off the east coast of the UK, citing a range of market pressures including rising supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and increased...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis