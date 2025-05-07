Ørsted presses pause on 2.4GW Hornsea 4 offshore wind project 'in its current form'

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm / Credit: Orsted
Image:

Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm / Credit: Orsted

Major blow to government's clean energy plans, as leading offshore wind developer shelves project over rising cost concerns

Ørsted is pausing plans for a huge 2.4GW offshore wind project off the east coast of the UK, citing a range of market pressures including rising supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and increased...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IEA: Fossil fuel industry failing to curb 'stubbornly high' methane emissions

Planning reforms: Government touts £7.5bn boost, but 'uncertainty' over nature risks remains

More on Wind

Could AI help protect seabirds from offshore wind farms?
Wind

Could AI help protect seabirds from offshore wind farms?

Study reveals how new AI-enabled camera technology is enabling a better understanding of how seabirds avoid offshore wind turbines

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read
'Clear signal of intent': Government pulls forward £300m in offshore wind supply chain funding
Wind

'Clear signal of intent': Government pulls forward £300m in offshore wind supply chain funding

Prime Minister confirms initial £300m of GB Energy investment ahead of summer Spending Review, as UK seeks to attract international offshore wind investors

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 April 2025 • 5 min read
'New installation records': The global wind energy boom in eight charts
Wind

'New installation records': The global wind energy boom in eight charts

The Global Wind Energy Council's graphics tells the story of an industry pushing into new regions and reshaping the global energy system

Business Green
clock 23 April 2025 • 3 min read