'The biggest ever': Government launches latest clean power contract auction

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'The biggest ever': Government launches latest clean power contract auction

New Contract for Difference Allocation Round expected to secure record levels of renewables capacity, as government seeks to keep clean power plans on track

The government has today officially kicked off its annual clean power contract auction round, amidst hopes it could secure record amounts of new renewables capacity in what would be a major boost to its...

More on Energy

