'The biggest ever': Government launches latest clean power contract auction

New Contract for Difference Allocation Round expected to secure record levels of renewables capacity, as government seeks to keep clean power plans on track
The government has today officially kicked off its annual clean power contract auction round, amidst hopes it could secure record amounts of new renewables capacity in what would be a major boost to its...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis