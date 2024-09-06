'Relatively minimal': UK clean power auction forecast to add £4.60 to typical bill in 2030

The latest round of contracts awarded by the government to secure 9.6GW of new clean power generation from over 130 renewables projects is expected to add just under £4.60 a year to the typical household energy bill by the end of the decade, according to a snap analysis by Cornwall Insight.

The influential energy consultancy today said it expected the cost to billpayers from the record-breaking sixth allocation round (AR6) of the government's flagship Contracts for Difference (CfD) clean power auction scheme - the results for which were confirmed this week - to be "relatively minimal".

Boosted by a record budget of over £1.5bn, 131 renewables projects successfully secured contracts this week, providing them with a guaranteed strike price for their power for a 15 year period.

A CfD operates by guaranteeing clean power generators a set price for their power, with the government paying the difference between wholesale power prices and the agreed strike price. However, if wholesale power prices exceed the strike price, generators pay back the excess to the government. The scheme is funded through levies on energy bills, but the way the contracts are structured means it could save billpayers money if wholesale power prices frequently exceed the agreed strike prices.

The approach also makes it difficult to model the precise cost of the contracts over a 15 year period, given payments are dependent on fluctuations in wholesale power prices.

Unveiling its latest projections for Britain's electricity market through to the end of the decade, Cornwall Insight said it expected the AR6 to add approximately £4.59 to a typical household energy bill by 2030-31, with the cost impact rising each year throughout the remainder of the decade.

As more of the larger offshore wind farms secured through the auction come online in the coming years, it estimated the average cost to the typical annual household energy bill would start at just 68p in 2027-28, before rising to £2.92 the following year, £3.83 in 2029-30, and £4.59 in 2030-31, based on 2024-25 money.

Many clean energy sceptics have this week argued the CfD auction could result in more significant increases for billpayers if wholesale power prices fall, increasing pressure on households already grappling with a cost of living crisis.

But Lee Drummee, senior analyst at Cornwall Insight, said the cost to billpayers from procuring 9.6GW of new clean power capacity this week was likely to be relatively small, while the resulting projects would serve to reduce emissions and boost Britain's energy security by curbing its reliance on volatile international fossil fuel markets.

"There has been considerable speculation on the cost of the Contract for Difference scheme, but our data shows the impact on consumers will be relatively minimal," he said. "While any increase in bills would be unwelcome, particularly for households already under pressure, it's crucial to consider the broader benefits of moving towards a renewables led energy future."

The CfD scheme should in turn help to deliver a more stable energy environment for households and businesses over the medium to long term, as it helps to provide protection from potential price fluctuations, such as those seen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he explained.

"The scheme does carry a small cost, but if the past three years have shown us anything, it is the risks of relying heavily on the international energy market, which has had a significantly adverse impact on energy bills," he said. "Without investing in renewable energy, we remain vulnerable to price spikes driven by global events. Increasing our own energy generation reduces our exposure to such volatility.

"There is always a cost to these transitions, and it won't be easy, but given the energy crisis we've witnessed, it is clear that investing in renewables is essential for the security of our energy, the stability of our bills and the health of our nation."

The record-breaking amount of new renewable energy generation procured through this week's CfD auction - enough to power roughly 11 million homes in total - is set to provide a major boost to the government's ambitions to deliver a clean power system by 2030.

However, the goal remains immensely challenging given the short time frame to the end of the decade, with experts estimating that based on current development timelines, the next two annual CfD rounds will need to secure another 28GW of new capacity between them, or around 14GW each.

The government is also reportedly considering watering down its previous goal to ramp up UK offshore wind capacity to 55GW by the end of the decade, following analysis indicating the country may not need as much power from offshore turbines as previously expected to meet its overarching clean power targets, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, a further boost came yesterday with the news the government has given the green light for a major new solar farm on the border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power 180,000 average UK homes.

The 50MW Cottam Solar Project, which is also set to include battery storage capability, was granted development consent by the Planning Inspectorate yesterday.

Eve Browning, head of UK projects at the solar farm's developer Island Green Power, said: "We will now begin the next phase of development and look forward to delivering the full opportunities of the project. This includes making significant benefits to the local community and environment by enhancing the biodiversity and wildlife across the site and introducing a new route for local walkers. These improvements are alongside direct funding from the project to support local communities."

The news follows the approval of flurry of major solar farms that have been given the green light by the new Labour government since its landslide General Election win in July.

The government has placed clean energy at the centre of its economic growth plans, and is set to hold an International Investment Summit in London next month in order to help unlock much needed capital for the UK's creaking infrastructure and net zero ambitions.

It is estimated the UK may need as much as £1tr of fresh investment over the next decade if the government is to meet its economic growth targets, according to a study produced for the UK Capital Markets Industry Taskforce.

Published today, the Capital Markets of Tomorrow report - led by former Legal & General executive Sir Nigel Wilson - estimates £100bn a year in new investment spread across various sectors will be needed in the UK over the coming decade to achieve three per cent annual growth, according to The Guardian.

But Wilson insisted that if the UK successful mounts an attractive pitch for investment, the amount of capital required is very much there for the taking.

"There has never been such a large amount of money globally available and seeking investment opportunities," he told the newspaper.

