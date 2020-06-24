carbon offset
BNP Paribas launches innovative carbon offset investment fund
The fund extends a European version which has already reached €300m in assets under management since its launch in March last year
JetBlue embarks on journey to offset all US domestic flights
The move is becoming more common in Europe but is unprecedented among North American airlines
Japanese giant Takeda announces 2040 carbon neutrality goal
The global pharmaceuticals behemoth is planning to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2025, CEO Christophe Weber announced yesterday
Offset costs could weigh on EU airlines' credit ratings, S&P warns
Global ratings agency says costs of offsetting carbon emissions likely to pile pressure on airlines already struggling to stay afloat
'Charismatic carbon'? Navigating the 'net' in net zero
Offsetting emissions, at least in the short term, is crucial for many hard to decarbonise industries to reach net zero - but the market for woodland and peatland projects remains a nascent one
Carbon offsetting: the good and the bad
If done right, carbon offsetting does not have to be a cover for polluting business, argues Bright Blue's William Nicolle
'Flight shame' movement could spell turbulence for airline profits, analysts warn
Citigroup analysts predict the cost of carbon offsetting commercial flights could exceed $6bn a year by 2025
Luxury makeover: Kering to go 'carbon neutral' by offsetting 2018 emissions
French luxury goods group says it will offset CO2 across its entire business and supply chain as it drives towards its 2025 Science Based Target
'Unprecedented': Bosch pledges to become carbon neutral from 2020
Global technology giant unveils plan to invest more than €1bn in energy efficiency measures, as it promises to step up green energy sourcing and offset programmes
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
OVO Energy powers up sustainable marketing strategy
Company promises to prioritise digital marketing, carbon offset any print-based messaging, and end all door drop marketing
Will voluntary offset schemes really help curb aviation emissions?
The government is considering requiring transport operators to offer carbon offsets to customers, but are such schemes really able to drive change?
Climeworks launches CO2-into-stone subscription service
Swiss carbon capture pioneers launch online shop where individuals can buy carbon dioxide removal service to offset emissions
Shell unveils $300m nature investment plan
As Total completes latest renewables acquisition, Shell steps up emissions reduction efforts with new natural ecosystems offset plan
Spring Statement: Chancellor unveils policies to 'build sustainability into the heart' of UK economy
Philip Hammond argues UK must "apply the creativity of the marketplace" to solve climate change as he announces new energy efficiency, biodiversity, construction, and carbon offsetting policies
CORSIA is a unique opportunity to make growth in international aviation carbon-neutral
But Europe must step up to ensure strict standards, argues EDF's Baroness Bryony Worthington
Supermarket sweep: Aldi UK becomes 'carbon neutral business'
German retailer claims its more than 900 stores and 11 distribution centres in the UK and Ireland are now offsetting all of their CO2 emissions
Third runway: Heathrow unveils plan for 'carbon neutral' growth
Airport reveals plans to incentivise electric flight and sustainable fuels on its runways, while investing in peatland restoration and lobbying for stronger global climate action
BNP Paribas launches voluntary climate offsetting platform
ClimateSeed goes live with 19 project developers promoting and selling carbon credits
Ecosphere+: Forest conservation, carbon credits, and the path to net zero
Lisa Walker, CEO of Ecosphere+, talks to BusinessGreen about how carbon credits can help companies slash their emissions while boosting local development
20 reasons the UN's carbon offset video was a terrible idea
'Breathe easy'? Really? Is that what you want to go with?
Aldi aims for 'carbon neutral' status by 2019
Supermarket has installed solar panels and energy efficient equipment across its stores and distribution centres in the UK and Ireland as it aims to cut carbon footprint to almost net zero
Liverpool bids to become first 'climate positive' city by the end of 2020
Council partners with Poseidon Foundation to use its blockchain platform to 'rebalance' more than 110 per cent of city's carbon emissions
CORSIA: Green groups left 'extremely disappointed' as aviation agency waters down offset deal rules
Campaigners argue rulebook for impending CORSIA offset deal will reward airlines for using fossil fuels