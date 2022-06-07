New roadmap aims to tackle £5.6bn nature recovery financing shortfall

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The UK must rapidly catalyse increased levels of private investment if it is to overcome an annual £5.6bn financing gap for nature recovery projects, according to a major new report published today...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Volvo unveils dump truck made from fossil-free steel in 'world first'

01 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Biodiversity

Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Trouble at Sea: 90 per cent of UK shoppers are worried about state of the oceans

Marine Stewardship Council survey reveals more people than ever are recognising that their food choices can affect the future of the oceans

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 June 2022 • 2 min read
Nature Friendly Wind Farms: Crown Estate to invest £50m in marine protection measures
Wind

Nature Friendly Wind Farms: Crown Estate to invest £50m in marine protection measures

Owner of much of UK's coastal seabed aims to balance the need for green energy with a focus on enhancing marine biodiversity

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 June 2022 • 2 min read
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure targets £50m equity raise
Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure targets £50m equity raise

Company unveils plans to fund expanded clean energy project pipeline

Melanie Boulton, Investment Week
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read