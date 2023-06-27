UKGBC: Carbon offsets 'crucial' for built environment to meet net zero goals

Responsible carbon offsetting has a crucial role to play in the transition to net zero buildings after carbon emissions have been reduced in line with 1.5˚C, fresh guidance from the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has argued.

The UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) has today published a major new report providing companies across the building ecosystem with guidance on how to responsibly use carbon offsets to help decarbonise the built environment.

The report stresses that for a building to achieve net zero emissions, as a first point of call it is essential that built environment professionals follow a science-based decarbonisation pathway which prioritises reducing emissions at source.

However, it warns that some building processes and materials are currently difficult to decarbonise and as such responsible carbon offsetting has a "crucial" role to play in delivering net zero emission buildings.

As such, there is a case for building developers and managers to purchase offsets, but the report also acknowledges that sourcing credible and effective offsets from the voluntary carbon market can prove challenging given on-going concerns over the transparency and credibility of some offset projects, UKGBC said.

UKGBC said its new report seeks to address these challenges by equipping those who purchase offsets or make investment decisions at a building asset or organisational level with guidance on how to ensure carbon offsets align with their climate goals and accelerates the wide transition to net zero.

"Designing for reductions in whole life carbon and improvements in energy efficiency will always remain the most important steps to prioritise when seeking to achieve net zero emissions across a built asset," said Yetunde Abdul, head of climate action at UKGBC.

"Once these deep reductions have been delivered, responsibly offsetting residual emissions remains a critical component of achieving net zero."

Abdul said the new guidance was essential for "equipping organisations seeking to accelerate the net zero transition to go beyond the procurement of voluntary credits to compensate for their residual emissions, towards a leadership approach which promotes social equity, restore ecosystems, and drive positive change within, and beyond, the built environment value chains."

The report also highlights how internal carbon pricing can be used as a "powerful mechanism" to accelerate the decarbonisation of built assets and the wider industry.

However, it stresses the need for greater ambition when setting an internal carbon price, given the cost of carbon offset credits on the voluntary market do not accurately reflect the full societal and economic cost of emitting carbon into the atmosphere.

In addition, the report calls for further clarity on the different offset typologies available in the market, including the emerging carbon removals sector.

Andy Haigh, director of climate positive solutions at property owner and developer Grosvenor, agreed with UKGBC's advice that while absolute emission reductions should always be the priority, offsetting is a "fundamental part of any net zero transition plan".

"We've seen too many examples of this done badly and UKGBC's guidance will help companies ensure they're purchasing high quality offsets that support communities and positive outcomes - a win for the planet and the maturity and credibility of the offset market," he added.

"We know that companies with science-based decarbonisation pathways that also commit to purchasing carbon offsets reduce emissions faster than those who don't. We have an opportunity as a sector to take real leadership in this space and offset today what we cannot reduce, so that together we can accelerate the UK's pathway to net zero."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.