'Milestone': Nations agree non-binding 2050 net zero target for international air travel

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: ICAO
Image:

Credit: ICAO

Aviation industry hails first ever long-term climate goal for sector, but green groups remain sceptical over credibility of new target

Governments around the world have today adopted a non-binding 2050 net zero emissions target for international flights, in a "milestone" move that for the first time seeks to put the global aviation sector...

Michael Holder
