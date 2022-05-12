Carbon Tracker: How Oil and gas majors are 'gambling' their future on risky carbon capture projects

Carbon Tracker warns oil firms' climate strategies lack credibility as they largely focus on offsetting, CCS, and direct air capture rather than emissions cuts
Most of the world's top oil and gas giants are failing to target absolute cuts in their emissions and are instead "gambling" on risky strategies that rely on emerging measures such as carbon capture and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial