Carbon Tracker: How Oil and gas majors are 'gambling' their future on risky carbon capture projects

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
An oil refinery in the US | Credit: iStock
Image:

An oil refinery in the US | Credit: iStock

Carbon Tracker warns oil firms' climate strategies lack credibility as they largely focus on offsetting, CCS, and direct air capture rather than emissions cuts

Most of the world's top oil and gas giants are failing to target absolute cuts in their emissions and are instead "gambling" on risky strategies that rely on emerging measures such as carbon capture and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'We're getting a lot wrong on waste': New data confirms UK recycling rate fell during pandemic-hit 2020

Powering Net Zero Pact: SSE, Siemens, GE Renewables join pledge for 'fair and just' net zero transition

Most read
01

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

06 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
03

Tesco and WWF to dish out grants for sustainable food supply chain innovations

09 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

Coldplay team up with biofuels giant Neste to help slash world tour emissions

06 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read

More on CCS

The Big Wild Forest Carbon Project, started in spring 2021, became the first state land generating credits. Those have been promised to the Detroit-based energy company DTE / Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Offsets

State lands open for carbon crediting, but how good are those credits?

An important new front is opening up in the US carbon offset market, but can it deliver on its promise?

Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
clock 06 May 2022 • 6 min read
'A new world of hybrid governance': Rachel Kyte on the battle to bring integrity to voluntary carbon markets
Offsets

'A new world of hybrid governance': Rachel Kyte on the battle to bring integrity to voluntary carbon markets

The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative is poised to publish claims guidance for businesses hoping to tap credits to help reach net zero goals - Co-chair Rachel Kyte gives BusinessGreen a peek at what to expect

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 May 2022 • 11 min read
Credit: Planetary Technologies
Technology

Startup's 'antacid' enhances ocean carbon removal

Planetary Technologies celebrates grant from XPrize Carbon Removal competition as it prepares a series of pilot projects to demonstrate its negative emissions technology

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 29 April 2022 • 3 min read