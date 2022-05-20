HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

Experts slam 'totally bizarre' analysis that rejected the idea investors should worry about climate risks
A presentation given by Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, has been called into question by figures across the industry. In the speech, Kirk questioned whether...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial