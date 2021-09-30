Only policy action can avert 'carbon bubble' chaos, experts warn

The speakers were quizzed by the BBC's Roger Harrbin at the Net Zero Festival

Energy and investment experts have warned that only concrete policy action from governments can prevent huge economic disruption should the 'carbon bubble' burst as economies shift away from fossil fuels in the coming years.

During a wide-randing discussion focused on stranded asset risk during BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival earlier today, leading figures from the Carbon Tracker think tank, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and sustainability non-profit Ceres looked at the vast changes in the global energy landscape in recent years, and how much further there is to go to prevent a climate and economic catastrophe.

Mark Campanale, founder and executive chairman at Carbon Tracker, reiterated his warning that the world is presently inside a dangerous ‘carbon bubble', which means the global economy is headed for disaster unless companies align their business models with climate goals.

First developed by Carbon Tracker more than a decade ago, the ‘carbon bubble' theory refers to the risk of investments amounting to trillions of dollars in fossil fuels - coal mines, oil wells, power stations, conventional vehicles - becoming worthless when the world moves decisively to a low-carbon economy.

He said the success of Engine No.1, the small activist hedge fund that managed to place three climate-focused independent directors on oil giant ExxonMobil's board earlier this year, was a significant milestone that could help force the climate-laggard to take greater account of the impact of the burgeoning net zero transition on its business.

Campanale was optimistic that if such board-level activity grows across the high-carbon sectors, the fossil fuel industry would start to feel the economic pressure. However, both he and his fellow panellists stressed the need for government intervention to drive the real change.

But Campanale also noted that the Paris Agreement makes no mention of fossil fuels throught the accord, and he is therefore campaigning for a separate Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation treaty to manage a global phase out of coal, oil and gas.

Katherine Dixon, chief counsellor at the influential IEA think tank, also voiced concern as to whether governments would be brave enough to deliver progress on fossil fuel phase-outs at the upcoming COP26 summit, despite the IEA itself warning earlier this year in a landmark report that no new sources of fossil fuels should be developed after this year if the world is to stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

"You have to hope that there will be a [carbon] bubble that bursts," she said at the event, noting that only globally accepted policy changes would really turn the dial.

Looking ahead to COP26, however - a key opportunity to create such political change - the speakers were sceptical if the needed action will be taken.

Tracey Cameron, senior manager of corporate climate engagement at sustainability non-profit Ceres, said the "jury is still out" when it comes to how effective COP26 will be in terms of collective policy change.

