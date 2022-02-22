'Stranded assets and magical thinking': Could the pursuit of pipelines drain $485bn from the global economy?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Gas pipeline planning has become increasingly fraught amid rising opposition from the public and a shifting legal and regulatory landscape | Credit: iStock
Image:

Gas pipeline planning has become increasingly fraught amid rising opposition from the public and a shifting legal and regulatory landscape | Credit: iStock

New research exploring the risks associated with new fossil gas infrastructure comes as separate analysis warns North Sea oil and gas extraction is set become a significant burden on UK's public finances

The global gas network is poised for major expansion over the coming decade, with tens of thousands of kilometres of pipelines plotted by 'gas-positive' countries and industry players that are likely to...

To continue reading this article...

