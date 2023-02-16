'Disappointing': Barclays has a new oil sands policy, but does it go far enough?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
'Disappointing': Barclays has a new oil sands policy, but does it go far enough?

Update to fossil fuel financing policy sees firm enact new rules on tar sands and coal, but leaves controversial oil and gas financing policy intact

In a major update to its fossil fuel financing rules announced this morning, Barclays has said it will tighten lending criteria for coal power and end financing of oil sands exploration and production....

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

