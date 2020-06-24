carbon accounting
COP24: The need to know business guide to the Katowice deal
UN climate summits can seem removed from the real world of business, but the COP24 result announced over the weekend is important for the green economy - here's why
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Sports industry joins race against climate change
Ready, steady go! All the news from Katowice, including a new framework for greener sports
'Politics still matter': As ministers arrive at COP24, business ramps up call to action
Talks are entering the final straight, and businesses are demanding an ambitious rulebook to help guide their green investments
Survey: A third of firms worldwide targeting more sustainable supply chains
New HSBC study suggests growing trend as firms step up efforts to overhaul supply chains to boost ethical and environmental performance
Campaigners cheer as Shell binds climate targets to executive pay
Campaigners 'applaud' oil giant for agreeing to set carbon emission targets and link green performance to executive pay
Economics Nobel goes to inventor of models used in UN 1.5C report
William Nordhaus originated the idea of a 2C global warming limit but last year cast doubt on our ability to reach it - He shares the prize with Paul Romer
IPCC 1.5C: What should businesses do next?
Today's long-awaited report from the world's top climate scientists contained some stark warnings about the future of the planet - we look at businesses should respond
'Use it or lose it': Climate action could deliver $26tr economic boost
New research predicts efforts to stop dangerous climate change could create 65 million new green jobs and prevent 700,000 premature deaths
BusinessGreen Leaders' Briefing: Early Bird rate for TCFD event ends today
Last chance to secure tickets at introductory rate for event featuring Mary Creagh, Landsec's Caroline Hill, and Hermes boss Saker Nusseibeh
Dutch science giant DSM pioneers pollution-linked interest rates
Health, nutrition and materials conglomerate agrees €1bn revolving credit facility that offers cheaper interest rates in reward for climate action