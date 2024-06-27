'Still a long way to go': FOI request reveals nearly a third of responding NHS Trusts not measuring carbon footprint

Nearly a third of NHS Trusts in England that responded to a recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request are not measuring their carbon footprint, according to new data revealed by engineering firm Schneider Electric.

The technology company submitted an FOI request that received 58 responses from 58 NHS trusts in England. It found that 29 per cent of NHS Trusts are not measuring their emissions, despite NHS England having previously committed to a target to achieve net zero direct emissions by 2040.

The results of the FOI request also showed 31 per cent of Trusts do not yet have a clear roadmap in place to reach their emissions goals.

The responding Trusts only represented 27 per cent of Trusts in England, but the results still suggest a significant proportion of the NHS is not tracking its carbon emissions nor has detailed decarbonisation plans in place.

"The NHS is a symbol of national pride for many in the UK," said Kas Mohammed, Schneider Electric UK & Ireland's vice president of digital energy. "However, it currently faces a significant challenge when it comes to energy consumption and costs. Significant changes need to happen in order to create the sustainable hospital buildings that will drive down energy costs and enable to NHS to meet its net zero targets, without compromising on patient care.

"Investment in modern technologies and digital services could enable Trusts to retrofit their buildings and make the NHS more sustainable and resilient for the generations to come."

While the results of the FOI revealed many Trusts are failing to report on their emissions, Schneider Electric highlighted how there has been some encouraging progress since NHS England first set its net zero targets in 2020.

For example, 60 per cent of Trusts have upgraded their buildings to be more sustainable; 48 per cent have adopted technologies to help them monitor and optimise their energy usage; and 19 per cent have started implementing circular business practices, such as the refurbishment and redistribution of medical equipment.

But despite these efforts, Schneider Electric warned "there is still a long way to go" if the NHS is to meet its climate goals.

The FOIs revealed one in five NHS Trusts still get more than 90 per cent of their energy from fossil fuels. This is in line with previous data released by the NHS in 2022, which revealed it was responsible for around four per cent of England's total carbon footprint and 40 per cent of public sector emissions.

The FOI also found 67 per cent of NHS Trusts have received some level of funding to spend on decarbonisation, which Schneider Electric said indicated that "further improvements are underway".

The FOI showed that 40 per cent of Trusts have used funding to install energy efficient technologies and equipment such as LED lighting and HVAC systems, while 16 per cent are investing in renewable energy, and 12 per cent are investing in sustainability training and awareness programmes.

NHS England declined to comment on the FOI results.

However, the overarching commitment to reaching net zero across the NHS remains in place and according to recent figures the service has reduced its emissions by 30 per cent since 2010, exceeding its commitments under the Climate Change Act.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.