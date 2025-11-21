New professional benchmark from ISEP is aiming to improve trust in carbon reporting across all sectors
From next year sustainability professionals will be able to train to become accredited carbon accountants and receive certified qualifications, under a new official Register of Carbon Accountants and Auditors...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis