Morrisons launches supply chain decarbonisation software program

Morrisons is aiming to slash 30 per cent of its Scope 3 supply chain emissions over the next decade | Credits: Morrisons

Morrisons' suppliers will be able to measure, track, and forecast their operational carbon emissions using new carbon accounting software made available by the supermarket.

The company this week announced it is offering 400 of its own-brand suppliers access to the Manufacture 2030 software platform in support of its efforts to slash its supply chain emissions.

Morrisons' own-brand suppliers are being encouraged to reduce emissions from sourcing, manufacturing, and transporting their products, the supermarket said. As such, the new software tool will help suppliers accurately track their emissions and provide expert recommendations, monthly webinars, and peer-to-peer problem solving on how to deliver sustained emissions reductions.

Morrisons will fund the use of the programme for each of its own-brand suppliers and will offer access to more suppliers throughout 2022.

The move is designed to support the supermarket's commitment to cut its supply chain Scope 3 carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

"We're asking our own-brand suppliers to join with us to tackle greenhouse gas emissions," said Steve Butts, head of corporate services at Morrisons. "As Morrisons is ‘vertically integrated' - we manufacture more than half of the fresh food we sell - we're in a unique position to be able to offer support to the industry. We expect that this programme will remove thousands of tonnes of carbon from our supply chain a year - to make it easier for our customers to reduce the footprint of their shopping baskets."

Manufacture 2030's toolkit will focus on operational emissions, energy efficiency, on-site renewable energy generation, and waste to landfill, in addition to resource and cost efficiency measures. All of the content provided on the platform the aligns with the World Wildlife Fund, Science Based Target Initiative, and the Waste Resources Action Programme best practice methodology.

The move comes after Morissons recently brought forward its net zero goal from 2040 to 2035 and introduced a number of new initiatives to start slashing its supply chain emissions, such as ensuring palm oil and soy are sourced without deforestation and working with 'net zero' British farmers.