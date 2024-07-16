Report: UK's muddled web of carbon accounting 'not fit for a net zero future'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Report: UK's muddled web of carbon accounting 'not fit for a net zero future'

Energy Systems Catapult warns disjointed, inconsistent, and complex regulatory landscape risks hampering decision making and fuelling greenwashing

The UK's muddled and inconsistent regulatory landscape for carbon accounting and reporting threatens to muddy understanding of the UK's decarbonisation trajectory, heighten the risk of misleading 'greenwashing'...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'The greatest US President for climate in history': Green groups assess Biden legacy as re-election race ends

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

Most read
01

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

22 July 2024 • 3 min read
02

How to assure a credible sustainability strategy

18 July 2024 • 3 min read
03

Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister

19 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator

19 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Why the UK should align with the EU on emissions trading

22 July 2024 • 4 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

Brewdog ditches 'carbon negative' label over voluntary offset market concerns
Carbon Accounting

Brewdog ditches 'carbon negative' label over voluntary offset market concerns

Brewing giant claims voluntary carbon market has been flooded with poor quality schemes that have meant the price of credits from credible projects have shot up to 'astronomical' levels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 July 2024 • 6 min read
How to assure a credible sustainability strategy
Carbon Accounting

How to assure a credible sustainability strategy

Partner Insight: Laurie Wood, sector lead for sustainability at BSI, discusses how standards can support your sustainability goals, and how you can identify which standards are best suited to your needs to become more sustainable

Laurie Wood, BSI
clock 18 July 2024 • 3 min read
Report: UK's muddled web of carbon accounting 'not fit for a net zero future'
Carbon Accounting

Report: UK's muddled web of carbon accounting 'not fit for a net zero future'

Energy Systems Catapult warns disjointed, inconsistent, and complex regulatory landscape risks hampering decision making and fuelling greenwashing

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 July 2024 • 4 min read