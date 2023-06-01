BeZero Carbon and OxCarbon team up in bid boost CO2 offset market transparency

Carbon credit ratings agency BeZero Carbon is teaming up with University of Oxford spin-out OxCarbon in a bid to boost transparency and confidence in the voluntary carbon market, they announced yesterday.

The collaboration is aimed at developing best practice to make it easier for companies to secure integrity ratings and risk assessments for carbon offsets they are seeking to purchase on the voluntary carbon market (VCM)

Under the partnership, OxCarbon - a non-profit which aims to promote increased transparency and scientific best practice in carbon offset projects - said it would work with carbon credit project developers at the design stage to improve the independent ratings and assessments provided agencies such as BeZero Carbon.

They said the collaboration would help developers to better understand the information they need to publicly disclose, so that BeZero Carbon can provide improved ratings for market participants.

Tommy Ricketts, BeZero Carbon's CEO, said he hoped the collaboration would help increase transparency and confidence in the VCM, while at the same time scaling access to high-quality ratings for community-based carbon credit projects.

"BeZero Carbon Ratings uniquely require projects to publicly disclose sufficient information to justify their carbon claims," Ricketts explained. "Working with OxCarbon to ensure this is an essential building block for ensuring the integrity in the credits can be fairly assessed by investors, intermediaries, and end buyers alike."

Ricketts added that the combination of the analytical expertise of BeZero Carbon coupled with the scientific best practice approaches developed by OxCarbon would "help boost confidence for scaling of financial investment into the high-quality carbon projects we need to fight the climate crisis".

However, he stressed that BeZero Carbon's ratings would continue to based on its usual independent analysis.

Stephen Lezak, carbon accounting lead at OxCarbon, added: "The huge climate challenge ahead of us will require huge climate impact investment. In order to facilitate this, data-driven and scientific approaches that can assess climate impact at scale are essential. Full transparency enforces integrity by allowing independent expert assessment by companies such as BeZero - which in turn can unlock investment capital."

