Bulb
Samsung and Bulb take aim at household CO2 with energy monitoring tool
Companies claim new tool will enable householders to monitor their energy use and carbon emissions while on the go from phones or tablets
Energy supplier Bulb readies 'Carbon Calculator' tool to help slash customers' CO2
EXCLUSIVE: Energy supplier announces Carbon Calculator tool aimed at helping customers measure, reduce and offset emissions from their homes
Energy firms spy new business opportunity from FiT closures
Closure of Feed-in Tariff sparks new offers from Octopus and E.ON rewarding solar generators