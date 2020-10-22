Bulb launches pay-as-you-go green energy smartphone service

Green energy supplier eyes energy efficiency gains from customers monitoring and managing energy use via smartphone app

Green energy supplier Bulb has launched a new smart pay-as-you-go service today enabling prepayment customers top up on 100 per cent renewable electricity and 'carbon neutral' gas while accessing home energy usage data on their mobiles phones.

The green energy prepayment service, which Bulb claims is first of its kind in the UK, allows customers to manage their home energy anywhere while on the go, in addition to offering insights on their energy use to help foster greater efficiency and drive down emissions, according to the firm.

As well as enabling users to top up their gas and electricity meters and monitor their account balance, it said the smartphone app would soon also offer access to charts on energy usage over time alongside advice on how to reduce energy use, save on bills and cut CO2, in a service akin to that offered by smart meters.

Users can also top up on their electricity and gas payments at 28,000 PayPoint stores across the UK, added Bulb.

The B-Corp company claims to be the UK's fastest growing energy supplier, and the largest solely focused on providing green energy, boasting 1.7 million customers.

Bulb's electricity is sourced from renewable generators across the UK, including six independent hydroelectric power stations in Wales and Scotland, while 10 per cent of the company's gas is supplied from 'green' sources such as biogas. It purchases offsets for the remaining 90 per cent of its gas supplied from fossil fuels in order to secure 'carbon neutral' status for its gas.

Hayden Wood, co-founder and CEO of Bulb, said the firm had developed its smartphone prepayment service to help people understand their energy usage more easily "allowing them to save money and cut carbon emissions".

"I'm proud that we're the first large energy supplier to offer a 100 per cent green energy Smart Pay As You Go product," he said. "With this launch, our customers will be able to top up their energy via the Bulb app from the comfort of their own home, knowing they're helping protect the planet at the same time."

It follows the UK government's announcement earlier this week that it intends to extend the price cap on energy bills until the end of next year, in a move it estimates could save households on average between £75 and £100 a year on duel fuel bills.