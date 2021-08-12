Tech Zero hits century as over 100 technology firms back climate pledge

More than 100 companies have now joined the Tech Zero taskforce, a climate action group for tech companies committed to fighting the climate crisis launched earlier this year.

Confused.com, Autotrader, vegbox delivery firm Oddbox and fashion rental platform My Wardrobe HQ have added their names to the taskforce alongside design magazine Dezeen, it was announced today. Global Tech Advocates and Tech London Advocates, a network of more than 10,000 tech leaders, entrepreneurs and experts based in 50 countries and London, respectively, have also joined Tech Zero.

Signing up to Tech Zero requires members to commit to setting science-based climate targets, focusing on "rigorous measurement, board accountability and transparency", according to the initiative.

Commitments include annually measuring and publishing details of a business's Scope 1 to 3 carbon emissions, setting an ‘ambitious' net zero target as well as publishing a full climate action plan, including short and medium interim targets. Progress on these plans must also be published every year, with a member of a firm's executive team responsible and accountable for the net zero goal, according to Tech Zero.

The initiative was first announced earlier this year with 16 founder members led by green energy supplier Bulb and industry body Tech Nation. Other founding members include British tech firms Allplants, Babylon, Citymapper, Faculty, GoCardless, Habito, Hopin, Moneysupermarket Group, Olio, Onfido, Revolut, Starling Bank, what3words and Wise.

Gerard Grech, CEO at Tech Nation, explained how the process of joining, and taking part in, Tech Zero had affected the industry body's sustainability and carbon-cutting efforts.

"As part of the Tech Zero initiative we launched in conjunction with 15 of the UK's leading scaleups, Tech Nation has already publicly committed to a net zero target of 2030 or sooner," he said. "We now have our baseline figures for the last two years, and have published a report on our progress in line with the commitments we have made as part of Tech Zero. For Tech Nation, the next step is to outline and drive a decarbonisation plan looking at our suppliers, office space, business travel, and everything in between - at present 98 per cent of our emissions come from suppliers."

Welcoming the new firms to the initiative, Bulb's CEO and leader of the Tech Zero taskforce, Hayden Wood, said: "To get to net zero every business will need to tackle their emissions. The 100-plus members of the Tech Zero taskforce range from small start-ups to global organisations, all committed to fighting the climate crisis. We want to help companies of all sizes to build a climate action plan so we're calling on even more businesses to join us today."

The taskforce is also collaborating with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the government's Council for Sustainable Business, and the UK's Net Zero Business Champion, Andrew Griffith MP, to boost green investment and help UK tech companies grow. It's also an official partner of the UN Race to Zero.

Griffith said the latest milestone for the taskforce would contribute to the momentum ahead for climate action ahead of COP26 in November.

"There is no better time for companies to take action on climate change, and today marks a superb step that will enable the UK tech sector to remain competitive, prosperous and fit for a green future," he said. "With support from our Together For Our Planet campaign, I am calling on all businesses to commit to the Race to Zero."