Octopus wraps up Bulb acquisition with £3bn payment to government

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson and Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP - Credit: Octopus Energy Group
Image:

Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson and Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP - Credit: Octopus Energy Group

Finalisation of deal means bailout delivered £1.5bn profit to the government and resulted in no cost to taxpayers

Octopus Energy has paid more than £3bn to the government following its acquisition of Bulb, in a move the UK's largest energy supplier today said ended the bailout process for the company. Octopus Energy...

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

