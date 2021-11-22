Green energy supplier Bulb collapses into administration as energy market woes worsen

Bulb Energy has become the biggest victim of the energy market crisis so far, with the green energy supplier today announcing it has entered into administration, fuelling growing concern about the future of the UK market with costs expected to rise further as the winter begins to bite.

Bulb, which is the UK's seventh-largest energy supplier, today sought to reassure its 1.7 million customers that it would continue to operate as usual, insisting its services and smart meter installations would not be affected by its decision to call in the administrators.

But the company said in a statement that it had struggled to secure further investment to help smooth its path through the current volatile period, amid skyrocketing gas wholesale prices and the restrictions placed on how much it can recoup from billpayers to cover rising costs through the UK's energy price cap.

It said the rising energy crisis in the UK and around the world "has concerned investors who can't go ahead while wholesale prices are so high and the price cap - designed to protect customers - currently means suppliers provide energy at a significant loss".

The company was founded in 2015 and quickly grew to secure a six per cent share of the UK energy supply market, with 100 per cent renewable electricity tariffs a core part of its offering.

The certified B-Corp also runs the affiliated Bulb Foundation charity focused on climate mitigation and adaptation, to which it donated £2 for every new customer it gained.

Bulb later also expanded into France, Spain, and Texas, and in recent years began offering new products and tariffs such as energy management options for electric vehicle drivers and domestic battery technology to help cut bills and emissions. Last year, the firm also launched a new pay-as-you-go service enabling customers to manage their energy use via their smartphones.

As recently as July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Bulb's new headquarters in London to help launch a new clean tech internship programme being driven by a host of firms which made up the Tech Zero Taskforce, a coalition of which Bulb is a member.

However, the global energy supply crunch, which began to escalate over the summer as economies came out of covid lockdowns, has seen wholesale gas and electricity prices skyrocket, triggering a string of bankruptcies among smaller energy suppliers that have found themselves exposed to soaring costs.

More than 20 energy suppliers have gone bust in recent months, but Bulb looks to be the by far the biggest casualty to date, prompting concerns about the stability of the domestic market as the UK heads into a winter period marked by higher demand that could push wholesale prices higher still.

Bulb said prices had hit close to £4 per therm recently, compared with 50p a year ago, and the UK's price cap - designed to protect householders from excessive bills - has made it increasingly difficult for suppliers to make ends meet, with the level currently set at around 70p per therm.

"As a result, the industry has seen many suppliers fail over the past few months and many more are expected to do so over the winter," Bulb said.

The company said entering "special administration" would allow it to continue to supply energy to customers while protecting their credit balances, and explained that is international businesses in France, Spain and Texas would continue trading as "they are separate businesses from Bulb UK".

"The process to appoint special administrators is not yet complete but we expect them to be appointed shortly," it said.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it had agreed with Ofgem on the appointment of special administrators and was now "taking this forward in the quickest possible timeframe".

"Bulb customers do not need to do anything, there will be no disruption to supply or current energy prices, and credit balances are protected," BEIS said in a statement. "Our priority remains protecting consumers, which is why the Energy Price Cap will remain in place to ensure millions of customers pay a fair price for their energy this winter."

But Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said Bulb's announcement "underlines the huge difficulties facing energy retailers at present", as she called on the government and regulator Ofgem to work to build a more sustainable energy retail market that can support the UK's net zero ambitions.

"Record wholesale prices mean that suppliers are losing millions of pounds serving their customers right now and so, as well as Bulb now operating under special administration, we cannot rule out well run, financially responsible companies exiting the market - in addition to those that have already left," she said.

"The immediate priority is to ensure that there is enough support for customers over the winter and the following months with bills likely to rise further next year and costs resulting from a large number of suppliers exiting the market," Pinchbeck continued. "Once through this period, the government and Ofgem need to work with our industry to enable a sustainable retail market in future - one where suppliers are not just able to stay in business but can invest and innovate in order to support their customers through the changes net zero will involve."

Meanwhile, Labour's Shadow Minister for Energy and the Green New Deal, Alan Whitehead MP, said the news of Bulb's collapse was "not unexpected", as he argued the government had been warned "months ago" about the possibility of the firm entering administration.

"It continues the hugely concerning trend that has seen many small and medium sized energy suppliers go bust in recent months due to the exponential rise in wholesale gas prices globally," he said.

"Be in no doubt that it is key government failures that mean our energy system is not resilient enough," Whitehead added. "While wholesale gas prices play a large part, the origin of this crisis is firmly in the government's own 'Wild West' energy company liberalisation of five years ago. And yet it is the public that pay the price. Again. Families are being hit by an unprecedented cost of living crisis and as things stand the government seem to have no plans to bring spiralling bills under control. To say they need to step up is an understatement."