The government's flurry of green jobs announcements continued today, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially opened the opening of energy company Bulb's new London headquarters.

The opening coincided with the announcement of a new Tech Zero Internship Programme from the Tech Zero Taskforce, which was launched last month by Bulb and a coalition of UK tech firms with a goal of getting over a 1,000 fast growing technology firms to throw their weight behind the net zero transition ahead of this autumn's COP26 Climate Summit.

The taskforce said the new internship programme represents a "world-first opportunity for young people to learn skills to secure a green tech career". Through the programme interns will spend time at the UK's most exciting tech companies, working on net zero and sustainability-related projects.

The group today also announced that it has become an official partner of the UN Race to Zero campaign and is now inviting companies worldwide to join the taskforce and build a climate action plan. Tech Zero has potential to be the world's biggest group of tech companies committed to climate action, it said.

Speaking at the opening of Bulb's new headquarters, company CEO and co-founder Hayden Wood said the Tech Zero Taskforce would help to highlight the vital role innovative technologies can play in accelerating the net zero transition.

"We're building a new type of big energy company, creating highly skilled green jobs and helping people lower their bills and their carbon emissions," he said. "Today, we're delighted to announce we're expanding the Tech Zero taskforce globally. We'll be using the resources and toolkit we've developed in the UK to help companies around the world create their climate action plans and join the Race to Zero before COP26."

The new initiatives and investment in the headquarters was welcomed by Johnson, following a week that has seen a series of green jobs announcements from the electric vehicle and offshore wind industries.

"Bulb are leading the way in the renewables revolution," he said. "Not only are they creating hundreds of green highly skilled jobs, they're also spearheading the industry-wide Tech Zero Taskforce and championing the next generation of green tech experts through their new internship programme.

"It was fantastic to visit their eco-friendly HQ today, on the first anniversary of the government's Plan for Jobs, to meet the young people starting green careers thanks to the government's £2bn Kickstart scheme."

His comments were echoed by Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith, who said: "The UK is one of the global leaders in technology and it's fantastic to see the Tech Zero taskforce become an official partner to the Race to Zero. The group of 15 leading British tech firms, led by Bulb, can now expand globally to share its toolkit, learnings and resources with companies around the world."

However, the government is continuing to face fierce criticism over delays to a raft of decarbonisation policies, including its plans to cut emissions from homes and buildings, decarbonise transport, and expand the hydrogen industry. Today the Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Select Committee became the latest official body to publish a highly critical report of the government's net zero strategy, accusing Ministers of failing to adequately engage the public with the behaviour changes that will be required to tackle climate change.