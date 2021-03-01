Tech Zero Taskforce: 15 leading UK tech firms join government-backed green coalition

The Taskforce is aimed at attracting green investment to the UK and encouraging more tech firms to draw up net zero plans

Firms including Bulb, allplants, Revolut and MoneySuperMarket Group join initiative which aims to sign-up 1,000 companies before COP26 in November

Fifteen fast-growing British tech firms have joined forces to as part of a new government-backed taskforce aimed at tackling the climate crisis and attracting green investment to the UK.

Dubbed the 'Tech Zero taskforce', the coalition plans to work in partnership with the government's Council for Sustainable Business and Andrew Griffith MP - appointed the UK's Net Zero Business Champion late last year by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson - to help support the UK's drive to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Led by Hayden Wood, CEO and co-founder green energy supplier Bulb, the coalition's corporate members include allplants, Babylon, Citymapper, Faculty, GoCardless, Habito, Hopin, MoneySuperMarket Group, OLIO, Onfido, Revolut, Starling Bank, what3words and Wise. Industry body Tech Nation is also backing the initiative.

"We need bold action to avert the climate crisis, so we've brought together the UK's most exciting and innovative tech companies to determine the best path to net zero as fast as possible," said Wood. "Tech Zero will go beyond targets - we want to boost access to finance and make the UK the number one destination for green investment in the world."

CEOs of the founding taskforce members have committed to holding a launch summit in the coming months, where they plan to agree commitments to reach net zero and sketch out strategies to boost green investment and help consumers make greener choices, they said.

They have then set a broad aim to attract at least 1,000 UK tech companies to sign-up to the Taskforce ahead of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit being hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November.

Moreover, the Taskforce aims to produce a 'Tech Zero toolkit' to "demystify climate jargon" and assist companies in drawing up net zero plans, the firms added.

The government's Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman welcomed the the new Taskforce. "The UK is the tech capital of Europe so it's great to see our pioneering tech companies come together to combat climate change," he said. "Through COP26 and the G7 we are taking a leading role to drive global action and we continue to support our digital sector to use its innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time."