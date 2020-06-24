Bosch
'Unprecedented': Bosch pledges to become carbon neutral from 2020
Global technology giant unveils plan to invest more than €1bn in energy efficiency measures, as it promises to step up green energy sourcing and offset programmes
Bosch teams up with TfL to spark green transport ideas
Move comes as TfL launches new plan to support greener freight deliveries in London
Bosch snaps up £9m stake in UK fuel cell firm Ceres Power
German electronics giant takes four per cent stake in UK developer Ceres Power in support of plans to scale up development and production of fuel cell technology
'There's a future for diesel': Bosch claims emissions breakthrough
German engineering giant announces new technology it claims will cut nitrogen oxide emissions for diesel cars to a fraction of 2020 limits
Bosch launches mobility arm, snapping up ridesharing app SPLT
Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner tells conference 'connectivity is fundamentally changing how we get from A to B'
Panel price crash forces Bosch to exit solar sector
German giant confirms it will end operations at the end of this year after recording €1bn loss in 2012
Bosch to design motors for Daimler's electric fleet
German giants negotiating joint venture to develop electric motors for Mercedes and smart cars from 2012
Auto manufacturers remain bullish over EV prospects
Nissan and Toyota downplay survey revealing that green credentials remain a low priority for motorists
Bosch considers new UK factory to meet soaring green demand
Proposed expansion of Worcester facility driven by anticipated growth in market for energy efficient heat systems
Bosch secures majority stake in Aleo Solar
Move is part of wider plan by Bosch to grow its renewables business, the company says
Samsung and Bosch to jointly produce electric car batteries by 2011
Firms to invest $409m in South Korean plant with ambitious goal of capturing 30 per cent of global market
Public domain green patents group welcomes new members
Bosch, DuPont and Xerox join Eco-Patent Commons with pledge to make green technology patents freely available
Bosch to acquire Ersol in €1.1bn deal
Engineering giant pays premium of over 60 per cent to take controlling stake in German solar specialist