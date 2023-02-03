Bosch cashes in on demand for electrification and energy efficiency

Surging demand for energy efficient and climate neutral technologies proved a major driver of revenue growth for European tech giant Bosch last year, according to the company's latest financial results.

The private firm, which has reported a 12 per cent jump in sales during 2022 in preliminary financial results posted today, said it was benefitting from strong demand for climate-friendly technologies from carmakers and consumers looking to reduce their reliance on Russian gas.

Despite facing significant headwinds across its supply chains, including rising energy costs and semiconductor shortages, the company recorded increases in sales across all parts of its business, with sales reaching €88.4bn.

The biggest growth was seen in its mobility solutions sector, which saw a 17 per cent increase in sales, or 12 per cent after adjusting for exchange rate effects. "Where electromobility is concerned, we are registering a consistently high order intake," said chairman of the board Dr Stefan Hartung.

Rising demand for energy efficient home and building technology similarly boosted its home and building technology business, where sales rose by 15 per cent, or 13 per cent once exchange rates are taken into account, Bosch said.

The company noted that its sales of heat pumps had increased by 50 per cent in 2022 and predicted it would rise by a further 40 per cent over the coming year as a new factory comes online in Eibelshausen, Germany.

Bosch deputy chairman Dr Christian Fischer said the company's current range could "positively influence" around 90 per cent of household energy use. "Of this figure, 85 per cent relates to heating and hot water and 15 per cent to home appliances," he explained.

The company also confirmed that it had made progress towards its own climate and energy goals, revealing that it has increased the share of renewables in its electricity consumption from 89 to 94 per cent. "2022 saw us reach nearly half the 1.7 terawatt-hour energy-saving target we have set ourselves for 2030," said Filiz Albrecht, the Bosch board member responsible for sustainability.

She added that Bosch's climate targets and commitment to sustainability was making the firm a "more attractive employer" at a time when finding talent was becoming more difficult, noting that sustainability was an increasingly important consideration for job applicants.

Board chair Hartung said that changes in the market and technology environment driven by increased connectivity, automation, and electrification would serve as "growth drivers" for the company in the years ahead.

But he cautioned that inflation and energy security concerns could undermine consumer demand and monetary stability. "A fragmentation of economic systems threatens innovative strength and prosperity for everyone," he said. "Most importantly, climate action needs international cooperation."