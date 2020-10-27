Kaluza and Bosch tout direct-to-car smart EV charging system

The two firms announce successful trial of technology they claim could help extend the power grid and consumer efficiency benefits offered by smart charging electric vehicles

Intelligent energy platform Kaluza and German multinational Bosch have jointly developed technology enabling direct-to-car smart charging of electric vehicles (EVs), enabling drivers to directly control the charge and discharge of power from their batteries, they announced yesterday.

The two firms recently concluded a trial of the system, demonstrating its capacity to optimise EV charging for when electricity from the local power grid is both greenest and cheapest, creating opportunities for energy suppliers to provide new, green services to customers at lower costs, they said.

By having drivers directly control the smart charging of their electric vehicles, it reduces dependency on separate smart charging hardware, enabling the efficiency benefits of smart charging to be extended more widely, the companies claim.

As well as energy cost savings, the innovation allows future customers to always have their EV ready to drive the distance they require, as the smart charging automatically works around user settings and vehicle data, with the EV utilising surplus power from the grid during periods of least demand, and sending it back to the grid during peaks, the firms added.

"In the race to decarbonise, there is a window of opportunity to make smart charging mainstream that we cannot afford to miss," said Conor Maher-McWilliams, head of flexibility at Kaluza, which is part of 'Big Six' energy supplier OVO Group. "Direct-to-car smart charging offers suppliers and grid operators greater access to EV's inherent flexibility more quickly, and stands to enhance existing solutions involving chargers."