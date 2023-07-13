'The hydrogen future is about to happen': Bosch goes big on hydrogen technologies

European technology powerhouse Bosch has today launched a major new push to beef up its presence in the fast-expanding hydrogen economy, pledging to invest €2.5bn in hydrogen-related technologies through to 2026.

The German company confirmed today at its Tech Day conference that full volume production of its fuel cell power module - a fuel cell system which generates electricity from hydrogen - has now started at its Stuttgart-Feuerbach plant in Germany.

US-based Nikola Corporation has been confirmed as the fuel cell's first pilot customer as part of a deal that will see the power module used in its class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, which is scheduled to enter the North American market in the third quarter of 2023.

"The hydrogen future is about to happen," said Dr. Stefan Hartung, Bosch's chairman of the board of management. "Bosch knows its way around hydrogen, and Bosch is growing with hydrogen."

Bosch said it aims to operate along the entire hydrogen value chain and plans to develop technologies to enable both the production and use of the low carbon fuel. It has ambitions to generate sales of €5bn through hydrogen-related technologies by 2030.

The company said it will also be producing its fuel-cell power modules at its factory in China and is planning on manufacturing stacks for mobile fuel cell applications at its US plant in South Carlolina.

Bosch said it expects that by 2030 one in five new trucks which weigh six tonnes or more will feature one of its fuel cells.

"Bosch is one of the very few companies that are capable of mass-producing technology as complex as fuel-cell stacks," said Markus Heyn, chairman for mobility solutions at Bosch. "We don't just have the required systems expertise, but also the capability of quickly scaling up new developments to mass production."

Bosch said it currently has more than 3,000 people working on hydrogen technologies within the business, of which more than half are in Europe.

However, the company's chairman stressed the need for Europe to remain competitive with the rapid pace of development of hydrogen economies in other regions, most notably the US.

As such, he urged German and European policymakers to step up efforts to accelerate the pace of hydrogen production in the EU, support the development of global supply chains, ensure hydrogen is used across the economy, and set up the infrastructure for distributing hydrogen in Europe.

Bosch stressed that it is "ready, and applying automotive experience to the hydrogen economy like no other company."

At the start of this year it said it started creating prototypes for electrolysis using proton exchange membranes, which it explained is the reverse of the energy conversion method used in mobile fuel cells.

From this autumn the company confirmed plans to make 1.25MW prototypes of the innovative technology available for pilot applications, adding that it is on track to start volume production by 2025.

The company also said it is exploring "several options" for the use of hydrogen. One such application is stationary solid-oxide fuel cells, which can be used for the distributed supply of power and heat. Bosch said it intends to further explore the use of the technology at a pilot project at the the hospital in Erkelenz, near Cologne in Germany, with the target of achieving an overall efficiency of 90 per cent. The micropower plant there is currently run on natural gas, but can be converted to green hydrogen, it said.

In addition, the company is working on a new hydrogen engine, which it suggested could be particularly suitable for heavy vehicles on long haul journeys. The company said it was confident that it could get the hydrogen engine launched in 2024, given that "more than 90 per cent of the development and manufacturing technologies needed for it already exist".

"A hydrogen engine can do everything a diesel engine does, but on top of that, it is carbon neutral," said Heyn. "It also allows a fast and cost-effective entry into hydrogen-based mobility,"

The company confirmed it already has four orders for production projects from "all the major economic regions," and added that it expects six-figure unit volumes by 2030.

