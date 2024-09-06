Matter and BSH team up in bid to clean up washing machine microplastics

UK circular economy start-up Matter has struck a major partnership with leading European white goods manufacturer BSH, which will see the Bristol-based firm's patented microplastics filtration technology fitted to the latest Bosch and Siemens branded washing machines.

The partnership announced on Wednesday is set to see Bosch filtration devices powered by Matter's Regen self-cleaning technology rolled out across BSH's washing machine range, in a bid to prevent the escape of microplastics and microfibre pollution into waterways and seas.

Matter claims its technology is capable of preventing up to 97 per cent of microfibres shed from clothing during each wash cycle from being released into wastewater, and that it can be both installed as new or retrofitted to existing washing machines, regardless of the brand.

The partnership with BSH partnership is expected to see Matter's products hit the consumer market for the first time.

The partnership follows Matter's successful $10m series A funding round last year, which attracted investment from the likes of S2G Ventures, SOUNDwaves, and the Leonardo Di Caprio-backed Consumer ClimateTech venture capital fund Regeneration.

"We're really excited to be partnering with BSH to launch this product and take our first step towards enabling people to tackle the global issue of microplastic pollution in their own homes," said Adam Root, founder and CEO of Matter. "Our core technology is founded on the conviction that filtration is the most viable, near-term solution to stop microplastic pollution from further impacting our oceans, people and planet. Partnerships such as this are vital in helping us scale up and achieve this goal faster."

Matter claims its unique self-cleaning filters can be easily fitted to a washing machines waste water hose, and can go up to six weeks or 20 wash cycles without needing to be emptied, negating the need to buy replacement filters.

The technology is designed to filter out harmful microplastics and microfilters, which have been increasingly found in water supplies in almost every corner of the globe, as well as in human food and even organs, with little yet known about the potential long-term health impacts.

Konrad Koloska, product manager at BSH, hailed the impact of the "revolutionary microplastic filter", which he predicted would help "tackle the major issue of microplastic pollution".

"By offering an external solution that can be easily equipped to any washing machine, we empower consumers to actively contribute to reducing microplastic waste without compromising on convenience," he said. "This collaboration with Matter exemplifies our commitment to proactive and effective measures in creating a cleaner and more sustainable future."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.