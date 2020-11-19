Fiat teams up with Kaluza to design smart EV charging service

The two firms to test new charging service next year on Fiat 500 electric vehicles in drive to cut down on emissions and costs for drivers

Italian carmaker Fiat and UK energy software specialist Kaluza are joining forces to develop a new smart charging service they claim could drive down costs and emissions for electric vehicle (EV) drivers.

The first phase of the partnership, which was announced yesterday, will see the two firms use Kaluza's software platform to develop a smart charging service for Fiat 500 EV drivers. Leveraging live data from local grid operators, Kaluza said its platform aimed to help EV batteries charge up at times when carbon intensity is lowest on the grid - and electricity is therefore cheapest - without the need for a separate smart charge point.

Fiat said the innovation, which is being tested in the UK, would enable its drivers to benefit from reduced bills, lower carbon emissions, and a "seamless" in-app charging experience. A select group of Fiat customers in the UK will be invited to trial the service during the first half of 2021, the firm said.

"The agreement with Kaluza to explore smart charging technologies represents an excellent opportunity to reduce vehicles' charging costs and subsequently the total cost of ownership," said Fiat e-mobility chief Roberto di Stefano. "Furthermore, this innovation will allow our Fiat 500 EV customers to experience the benefits without the need to install specific charging equipment."

It is just the latest auto partnership for Kaluza, which last month announced a similar project alongside German multinational Bosch to trial direct-to-car smart charging. Part of energy group OVO, Kaluza claims its AI platform currently manages charging for thousands of EVs, including via vehicle-to-grid devices, so as to support grid balancing and cut customers' costs and carbon emissions.

"Collaboration between the transport and energy sectors will be crucial for the UK to reach net-zero emissions," said Kaluza CEO Sara Wood.