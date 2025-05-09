'Sustainability remains a priority': Bosch beefs-up 2030 supply chain emissions target

Tech and engineering giant doubles down on its Scope 3 emissions reduction ambitions for 2030, while acknowledging wider economic and geopolitical challenges
Bosch is doubling down on its efforts to slash emissions across its value chain, after announcing plans to strengthen its Scope 3 value chain emissions target for 2030. While acknowledging wider global...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis