Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants
Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks
Study: Biofuels could play significant role in green shipping transition
Report outlines potential of shipping fuels from biomass, though points to potential problems with sustainability and supply constraints
The IPCC's land report shows shipping the potential of sustainable biofuels, but how to get there?
The IPCC says biofuels can play a part in shipping's decarbonisation journey. But with aviation and other sectors circling around a finite resource, shipping needs to invest in exotic options, says Forum for the Future's Will Dawson
Maersk promises net zero emissions by 2050
Shipping industry giant sets ground-breaking emissions pledge in a first for maritime sector
Ready for take-off? Virgin poised for commercial flight using waste-based biofuel
First commercial flight using biofuel from recycling waste carbon gases to demonstrate potential for 'dramatic' carbon cuts, claims Sir Richard Branson
Renewables jobs and investment cools in the UK
Despite some bright spots, there are reasons to worry for the UK green energy industry, argues REA's Nina Skorupska
Biofuels industry gets boost with introduction of new targets
Legislation confirming changes to the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation will see use of biofuels double by 2030
Vivergo's bioethanol plant reopens after four-month shut down
Biofuels plant closed in November after policy uncertainty and low ethanol prices created 'unfavourable trading conditions'
'Feeble and lax'? EU Council confirms backing for 27 per cent clean energy target
Energy and environment ministers ignore calls from EU Parliament and big business to boost renewable energy target to 35 per cent by 2030, while new recycling goals are agreed
Can India hit 25 per cent renewable power by 2030?
IRENA report argues increasing clean energy capacity will enable India to meet its climate pledges and boost its economy - but warns it must significantly step up its renewables investments
Sustainable energy: 20 years in three questions
E4tech's David Hart argues that nothing shows the sustainability sector's evolution better than shift in questions asked about it