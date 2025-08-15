ABF to close UK's largest bioethanol plant after government funding talks fail

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Saltend Chemicals Park, Hull - Credit: iStock
Image:

Saltend Chemicals Park, Hull - Credit: iStock

Vivergo Fuels facility in Hull produces 420 million tonnes of bioethanol a year, as well as 400,000 tonnes of animal feed

The UK's largest bioethanol plant looks set to close, after owner Associated British Foods (ABF) confirmed it has failed to secure support from the government to keep the biofuel facility running. ABF...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

UK's 'first' all-electric football stadium passes planning hurdle

SBTi: Number of firms setting science-based climate goals swells to 11,000 worldwide

More on Investment

ABF to close UK's largest bioethanol plant after government funding talks fail
Investment

ABF to close UK's largest bioethanol plant after government funding talks fail

Vivergo Fuels facility in Hull produces 420 million tonnes of bioethanol a year, as well as 400,000 tonnes of animal feed

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 August 2025 • 4 min read
Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action
Investment

Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action

ShareAction has ranked 16 of the world's biggest real estate investment managers on their climate commitments, emissions disclosure, and climate risk efforts - and found many of them wanting

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 August 2025 • 7 min read
Frugalpac plans to pour £5m funding round into roll out of 'world first' paper wine and spirits bottle
Investment

Frugalpac plans to pour £5m funding round into roll out of 'world first' paper wine and spirits bottle

British clean tech firm launches latest fundraising round to support next phase of global growth, including the development of new paper-based paint pots

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 August 2025 • 2 min read