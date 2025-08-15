ABF to close UK's largest bioethanol plant after government funding talks fail

Vivergo Fuels facility in Hull produces 420 million tonnes of bioethanol a year, as well as 400,000 tonnes of animal feed
The UK's largest bioethanol plant looks set to close, after owner Associated British Foods (ABF) confirmed it has failed to secure support from the government to keep the biofuel facility running. ABF...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis