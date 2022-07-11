Alfanar is aiming to build a £1bn plant in Teesside capable of processing household waste into enough jet biofuel to power more than 15,000 short haul flights a year, as part of a wider multi-billion-pound UK green investment plan unveiled by the Saudi-based engineering giant today.

Unveiling plans for the first of three UK waste-to-biofuel facilities, Alfanar today confirmed it has already awarded an engineering and design contract to Worley for the proposed Teesside plant, which it aims to have up and running by 2027 as part of the East Coast Cluster of industrial decarbonisation project.

The company said the facility would convert one million tonnes of everyday household and commercial waste into 180 million litres of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and 'green' naphtha - a biodiesel made from vegetable oils and fats - each year to meet growing demand for lower carbon jet fuels.

The Lighthouse Green Fuels plant is set to utilise gasification and a 'Fischer-Tropsch' process - a chemical technique that converts carbon monoxide and hydrogen or water gas into liquid hydrocarbons - in order to convert the waste into biofuels, Alfanar said.

Moreover, due to its strategic location at the net zero industrial cluster, the plant has the potential to utilise planned carbon capture and storage technology at the site to further reduce the carbon intensity of the SAF and naphtha produced at the facility, the firm added.

Mishal Almutlaq, Alfanar's chief investment officer, touted the proposed Teesside plant as the most advanced SAF facility in the UK, as he urged the government to push forward with its proposals for an SAF mandate for airlines, as well as a mechanism - such as a contracts for difference scheme - to help build up the market for aviation biofuels.

"With the third largest aviation network in the world, and with one of the world's largest potential offshore CO2 stores, the UK has the industrial and geological advantages to become a global leader in developing green aviation fuel with the lowest possible emissions using CCS technology," he said. "To continue this leadership, and to enable Alfanar's first SAF project and other similar early projects to progress, price certainty is also needed."

As well as the Teesside facility, Alfanar is evaluating other UK sites for its second and third planned SAF plants, which it aims to have up and running by 2030 and 2035, respectively. It also plans to "develop further green projects in the UK and beyond" using CCS and hydrogen infrastructure, it said.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts welcomed today's announcement. "Aviation will be central to our future growth, so it's essential we deliver greener flying," he said. "Thanks to Alfanar's investment the UK could be producing cleaner fuel in a few years, not only making us more sustainable, but also creating more jobs and strengthening our economy."

The news came on the same day as consultancy giant PwC published a new report, titled Road to Jet-Zero, which outlines a range of support measures that could help accelerate the development of low carbon aviation fuels and technologies.

"Almost three million people took to the skies from the UK in January and this number will rapidly increase as travel restrictions ease world-wide, with global industry figures suggesting four billion people will embark on commercial air travel by 2024," said Amal Larhild, PwC UK environmental, social and governance tax leader and author of the report. "If the UK is to meet its ambitious targets of net zero emissions by 2050, it's clear that we will all need to substantially re-evaluate and adjust the ways in which we live, and this includes how we travel both around the UK and internationally.

"The aviation sector is fully onboard with this journey, however there is no single policy measure in place that is sufficient enough to support them in this climate transition challenge. It's vital that a combination of measures that can best balance the costs to the industry and consumers with the environmental benefits of decarbonisation is secured swiftly. Without it, aviation may fail to get far enough off the ground to make the impact required or expected by their passengers and investors."

According to the Road to Jet Zero report, fiscal policy in addition to market based mechanisms like emissions trading schemes (ETS) or carbon offsets will be helpful in supporting decarbonisation in the aviation sector by aligning industry, government, and community interests. When taken together the two policy interventions could leverage innovative technologies, trade, investment, tax, and regulation to create the conditions for long-term greenhouse gas reductions and the development of a sustainable aviation industry.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition is impacting multiple industries? Sign up now to attend the Net Zero Festival this autumn.